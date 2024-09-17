Arsenal open talks with Gabriel Magalhaes over new deal



According to TBR Football, Arsenal have started contract negotiations with defender Gabriel Magalhaes amid transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have made tremendous progress in the last two years under manager Mikel Arteta and their defensive record has played a key role. William Saliba and Magalhaes have been brilliant as a central defensive pairing and the latter stood out against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with the match-winning goal.

Magalhaes took his Premier League goal tally to 15 for the Gunners. Since his arrival at Arsenal in 2020, no other defender in the division has managed more than 11 goals. TBR Football now report that Arsenal have begun contract talks with the 26-year-old as they plan to extend his stay beyond June 2027.

No-brainer

Saliba and Magalhaes have transformed Arsenal into one of the meanest defences in European football. Saliba has generally got the plaudits for his performances, but Magalhaes have matched him on most occasions. In the recent north London derby, the former Lille man produced a fantastic all-round showing.

He bagged the winning goal with a towering header in the 64th minute, but he was also excellent defensively with 8 clearances – the most by any player on the field. Magalhaes ended up with a 8/10 rating as per Sofascore and the fans will be hoping that he can continue his brilliant start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, it is a no-brainer decision to extend his contract amid interest from PSG. Magalhaes is presently on £100,000 per week at Arsenal and he is their 13th highest earner. William Saliba and Ben White have already had their salaries bumped to £190,000 and £150,000 per week respectively with new deals.

Arsenal may ideally look to raise Magalhaes’ wages to the £150,000 per week region so that he is not unsettled by any speculation. The Brazilian is in the peak of his career at 26 and he has plenty to offer to the Gunners for the next four to five years at least.