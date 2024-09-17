AC Milan vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool begin their 2024/25 Champions League campaign with a tough trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan tonight.

Arne Slot suffered his first defeat since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer following a shock 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, so the Dutchman will be hoping to get straight back to winning ways this evening.

The Reds boss has made two changes from the side that started at Anfield on Saturday but Alisson Becker is among the players who keep their place in the starting eleven. The South American retains his place between the sticks once again.

Trent Alexander Arnold lines-up at right-back for Liverpool with Kostas Tsimikas replacing Andrew Robertson at left-back. Virgil van Dijk is partnered by Ibrahima Konate in the middle of the defence.

Ryan Gravenberch starts in midfield while Alexis MacAllister is fit to keep his place in the middle of the park. Mohamed Salah starts once again on the right wing for Liverpool and he’ll be a main goal threat for the Reds this evening.

Dominik Szoboszlai keeps his place in the attacking midfield role. Diego Joto starts in attack along while Cody Gakpo is recalled with Luis Diaz making way. Federico Chiesa is on the bench for the first time since arriving in the summer.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

AC Milan

Maignan; Calabria, Pavlovic, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Reijnders, Pulisic, Rafael Leão; Morata.

Subs: Nava, Torriani, Okafor, Zeroli, Chukwueze, Royal, Bartesaghi, Terracciano, Gabbia, Abraham, Musah

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Luis Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Quansah, Morton, Bradley.