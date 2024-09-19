Tottenham fearful of Arsenal beating them to Eberechi Eze’s signing

Tottenham Hotspur have considered a transfer for Eberechi Eze for over a year and as per Football Transfers, there was a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between the two parties to associate this year subject to Spurs meeting Crystal Palace’s asking price of £68 million.

However, a move to north London did not materialise for the Englishman. It has now emerged, as per the report, that he has had a change in mind and is swaying in the direction of joining a top four side with Arsenal and Manchester City particularly said to be in the picture.

Eze decided to stay at Selhurst Park for another season after Michael Olise’s departure but the 26-year-old could pursue greener pastures next year and a number of sides, including Spurs, are expected to come into play. Tottenham, however, ‘fear’ that Arsenal will ‘hijack’ him from under their noses.

Football Transfers has said that Eze’s profile is one that ‘Arteta likes’ and if indeed the Gunners’ manager decides to speak personally with the versatile attacker, a move to the Emirates Stadium could very quickly become the most promising option for him.

Arsenal a better destination for Eze

While admittedly, Ange Postecoglou is a great manager to work with especially for a player seeking to improve, Spurs do not seem to have the same ambition that the Australian has displayed.

At Arsenal, however, it is a different story as Mikel Arteta and the club are working in tandem to try and secure the Premier League, while a Champions League spot is now a bare minimum in north London.

From Eze’s perspective, it would not be a significant upgrade if he were to join a side like Tottenham, that has endured over a decade-long run without trophies and is a rare participant in the UCL, too.

If he were to join Arsenal, he would be part of a talented young group of ambitious players and his multidimensional profile would be an asset for Mikel Arteta as Eze can be use interchangeably with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard across a number of positions.

It will be interesting to see where exactly he turns out next year as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United could also declare interest in him but at the moment, it is hard to look beyond Arsenal as Eze’s best possible destination.