2 changes from Milan win | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth

Liverpool left their defeat to Nottingham Forest behind them by overcoming AC Milan in the Champions League just three days later. The Reds will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Premier League’s matchday five clash on Saturday.

With three points required to ensure that their hopes of winning the title are not dented very early in the campaign, here is a look at the starting eleven Arne Slot is likely to employ:

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker will keep his place in goal. There is no reason for him to be benched and the Brazilian will look for his fourth clean sheet in five Premier League games this season against the Cherries.

Defenders – Liverpool have conceded just twice in all competitions this season and that has been down to a fabulous defensive foundation. Trent Alexander-Arnold will keep his place in the starting eleven, while Andy Robertson is likely to return to the side after Konstantinos Tsimikas played the Champions League game.

There will be no changes in the heart of defence with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk starting once again.

Diaz set to return in place of Gakpo

Midfielders – Ryan Gravenberch was brilliant against AC Milan and will be given the chance to continue his good run of form against Bournemouth. The Dutchman will pair in a familiar double pivot next to Alexis Mac Allister in the heart of Liverpool’s team.

Mohamed Salah hit the post twice against Milan and remains scoreless in two successive matches, but the Egyptian will be expected to break his short barren spell with a goal against Bournemouth as he starts on the right flank.

Luis Diaz will replace Cody Gakpo on the left having been rested against the Rossoneri midweek. Dominik Szoboszlai struck his first goal of the season against Milan and will also feature against Bournemouth in his usual attacking midfield position.

Forward – Diogo Jota is without a goal in three straight matches after starting the season with two strikes in two outings. However, he seems to be Arne Slot’s chosen number 9 and will retain his place in the Liverpool line-up versus Bournemouth.

This is how the Reds would look on paper: