Mikel Arteta set to drop Gabriel Jesus for Man City game



According to Givemesport, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is ‘expected to be left out of the starting line-up’ for Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil international made his first start of the campaign against Atalanta in the Champions League last night. He was largely ineffective as the main striker and he was replaced by Leandro Trossard before the hour mark.

As per Givemesport, the 27-year-old could now start on the bench against his former employers, having failed to provide any serious attacking threat at Atalanta. Manager Mikel Arteta is contemplating playing Kai Havertz up front.

Good decision

Jesus made just one substitute appearance in the curtain raiser before picking up a groin injury. He was able to recover in time to face Tottenham Hotspur, but his start in the Champions League came as a huge surprise.

The £55 million star completed just 14 passes at the Gewiss Stadium. He won just 2 out of 7 duels in 58 minutes and was guilty of losing possession on 8 occasions. He was caught offside as many as 3 times.

Dropping Jesus to the bench is a good decision, considering he has just returned from injury. The Palmeiras graduate has yet to get up to full speed and Arsenal can’t afford him losing possession and duels up front.

Starting Havertz up front seems the right choice for the Gunners. The German can be a handful for opposition defences with his aerial presence and hold-up play which could be essential against the league champions.

Leandro Trossard played behind Havertz against Spurs last weekend and the duo also interchanged places. We could see more of the same against Pep Guardiola’s side. Sunday’s game appears an early title decider.

Arsenal go to Manchester with a 2-point deficit to City who are top of the league. The club have not won at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 and can make a tremendous statement by picking up maximum points.