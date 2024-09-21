[Teams] West Ham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

We have an all-London clash to look forward to as West Ham welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium this Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues head into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 win away to Bournemouth and boss Enzo Maresca has made three changes from that game. However, Robert Sanchez is among the players who keep their places as he starts between the sticks again.

Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill start in defence for Chelsea again with Marc Cucurella occupying the left-back spot. However, Tosin Adarabioyo is handed a recall with Axel Disasi dropping to the substitutes bench.

Moises Caicedo lines-up in midfield once again and Enzo Fernandez is handed a recall after missing the trip to the Vitality Stadium. Renato Veiga is the man to make way while Cole Palmer keeps his place in the Blues attack.

Noni Madueke starts on the wing with Jadon Sancho replacing Pedro Neto after his excellent display off the bench last time out. Nicolas Jackson leads the line up front with Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku among the subs. Summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is also on the bench for the visitors today.

As for West Ham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts in defence along with Kostas Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson. Edson Alvarez lines-up in midfield along with Guido Rodriguez and Lucas Paquetá.

Jarrod Bowen is joined in the West Ham attack by Mohamed Kudus and Crysencio Summervilla so Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are named among the substitutes for the hosts this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

West Ham

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Álvarez, Rodríguez, Summerville, Paquetá, Kudus, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Todibo, Soler, Souček, Irving, Antonio, Ings

Chelsea

Sánchez, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jörgensen, Disasi, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga, Neto, Mudryk, Félix, Nkunku