Arne Slot impressed by Alexander-Arnold’s defending



Liverpool manager Arne Slot has heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold following the club’s resounding 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseyside giants were unbelievable in the opening half at Anfield and they could have easily scored more than 3 goals. Luis Diaz was undoubtedly the man of the match after he scored a quick-fire brace.

Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for Diaz’s 2nd goal and he was also solid defensively. The 25-year-old won 6 duels against the Cherries with 4 recoveries, 3 interceptions and 3 successful tackles.

Speaking after the resounding victory, Slot said that he is not surprised by Alexander-Arnold’s quality in the final 3rd, but he was particularly impressed by how the right-back defended on the day.

He told (via BBC Sport): “I’m not surprised he is involved in so many goals because his quality is outstanding but what I also liked today was how he defended. If he can combine those two things he makes me really happy.”

Liverpool needed a strong response against the Cherries on the back of a shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Merseyside heavyweights did the same with a fabulous attacking showing. They dominated the proceedings in the 1st half and could have been more clinical with their chances in front of goal.

Mohamed Salah had plenty of chances to find the back of the net, but the Egyptian was unable to open his scoring account.

Nonetheless, the manager should be delighted with the Reds having picked up back-to-back wins in all competitions since the demoralising defeat to Forest following the international break.

The club will entertain West Ham United in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and they should fancy their prospects of outclassing the London outfit particularly with home advantage.

The Hammers had a dreadful league game against Chelsea yesterday. The Blues raced to a comfortable 3-0 win at the London Stadium in the early kick-off with Nicolas Jackson bagging a brace.