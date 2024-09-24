Arsenal keen on signing Argentine sensation Franco Mastantuono

Arsenal are keen on signing Argentine 17-year-old attacking-midfielder Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, as per TBR Football.

Mastantuono has emerged as one of the fastest-rising South American talents since breaking into the first team earlier this year. He has already established himself in the first-team fold despite being only 17, and it’s no surprise his performances have attracted the interest of Arsenal and a host of top European clubs.

Now, according to TBR Football, the Gunners have been monitoring Mastantuono and are keen on signing the Argentine prospect.

However, the North London club face stern competition for the signature of the Argentina u20 international, as TBR Football reports that the midfield gem is also being courted by several European giants, including Manchester City, Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid – who have already opened talks to sign him.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, the teenager favours a move to the Spanish capital, with Madrid considered the front-runner to secure the signature of the £47m-rated player.

Argentine talent

Arsenal are renowned for developing talented prospects into world-class players capable of competing at the elite stages.

William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are prime examples, as the duo, under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta, have grown to become some of the best players in their respective positions.

South American talents are not an exception – Gabriel Martinelli, bar his recent form, set the Premier League alight in the 2022-23 season with 20 goal contributions.

They also have prospective talents with immense potential at the famous Hale End Academy, with 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly already making their first-team debuts.

Making a swoop for Mastantuono would be another big step by the North London club in securing the best talents for the present and future of the club.

Although Madrid are considered a front-runner, a pathway to the first team could hand the Gunners an advantage in acquiring the youngster over the Spanish giants – who already have Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Brahim Díaz occupying the attacking midfield positions.