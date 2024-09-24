Liverpool plot swoop to sign Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Exequiel Palacios

Liverpool are eyeing a move for the Bayer Leverkusen trio of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Exequiel Palacios, according to Caughtoffside.

In the recently concluded summer transfer window, Federico Chiesa was the only outfield player to join the Reds. Giorgi Mamardashvili was also signed last summer but the goalkeeper remained with Valencia on loan till the next season.

The Merseyside club are now working on further reinforcing their squad and are eyeing Leverkusen’s trio of Wirtz, Frimpong and Palacios for a possible transfer to Anfield.

For Wirtz, Caughtoffside reports that Liverpool hold a strong interest in the Germany international – who is also open to a Premier League switch.

Leverkusen initially held a firm stance on not selling the 21-year-old despite several interests in the player. However, the midfielder’s value is expected to fetch the Black and Reds a fee the region of €100m (£83m) if he departs the club, which looks possible next summer, according to the report.

The report adds that the Reds are likely to make the German midfielder a ‘marque signing’ in attack following the possibility of Mohamed Salah’s departure and are willing to meet Leverkusen’s £83m valuation for the midfielder — who is also of keen interest to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Triple swoop

According to Caughtoffside, Netherland international, Frimpong is also being ‘admired’ at the club and could be brought in as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold — who is in the final year of his contract.

Frimpong still has four years on his contract at Bay Arena, and the report adds that the Merseyside club are being rivalled by Manchester United for the signature of the 23-year-old, who has a bargain release clause of £34m.

Argentine midfielder, Palacios is also being admired by Arne Slot’s side but Liverpool face stern competition from Premier League giants including Arsenal and Chelsea for the 25-year-old, as per the report.

Caughtoffside adds that Palacios has a €60m (£50m) asking price, a fee that could be a hurdle for the Reds considering his incessant injury record.

The £167m trio are undoubtedly quality players that would improve Liverpool’s team. While it is unlikely that the club will be able to secure deals for all three players, prioritizing the signing of Wirtz should be the priority as he’s destined to become a world class talent.