Manchester United predicted line-up against FC Twente

Manchester United have endured a tough start to this season as they are currently 11th in the Premier League with seven points from five games.

Therefore, Erik ten Hag is under pressure at the moment but the Red Devils have shown signs of improvement from last season and they even displayed a promising performance against Crystal Palace in the league last time out.

However, Man Utd eventually only managed to come away with a point from the game due to the lack of cutting edge in front of the goal from the attacker.

Now, United will commence their Europa League campaign against FC Twente at Old Trafford today and they will be desperate to come away with all three points from this encounter.

Team news

Rasmus Hojlund made his first appearance of the season last weekend after recovering from a hamstring issue, while Mason Mount also returned in this fixture but remained an unused substitute. Both are ready to feature versus Twente and Ten Hag has said that the team is set to be the same from last weekend’s game. Therefore, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up

Ten Hag has made it clear that he will continue rotating the squad in every game to keep his options fresh amid this busy period. But, Andre Onana is likely to keep hold of his place in goal so Altay Bayindir should be among the substitutes.

Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt are expected to be the centre-back partnership for the hosts so Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans would have to make do with a place on the bench. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are expected to be the two fullbacks for Ten Hag’s side.

Manuel Ugarte should commence in the holding midfield position alongside Casemiro, pushing Bruno Fernandes into the attacking midfield position. So, Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen might be given a breather in this game after starting last time out.

Marcus Rashford featured as a substitute against Crystal Palace but he should return to the starting eleven tonight, therefore, Amad Diallo could make room for him and Alejandro Garnacho may commence in the right flank.

Joshua Zirkzee is likely to be leading the line for United and Hojlund might feature off the bench as the Dane might not be ready to start just yet having just returned from his injury.

Predicted Man Utd line-up vs FC Twente

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro, Bruno; Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho