Neto and Nkunku dropped | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Brighton

Chelsea return to the Premier League after securing passage to the next round of the Carabao Cup, thanks to a 5-0 thumping of Barrow. The Blues host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on matchday six as they hope to follow on from last week’s 3-0 win over West Ham.

This is how Enzo Maresca’s team will be expected to line-up:

Goalkeeper – Having featured in all of Chelsea’s Premier League matches this season, Robert Sanchez will keep his place in between the sticks as he chases his third successive clean sheet in the English top division.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is fit after missing the last couple of league games and will return to the starting eleven for Chelsea. He will play as the right back while Marc Cucurela is set to start at left-back once again.

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana have become Enzo Maresca’s trusted lieutenants in the heart of the backline and are expected to start together once more against Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Neto to be benched

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are set to feature in a double pivot after being rested in the midweek cup tie against Barrow. The South Americans have been in good form and played a key part in Chelsea’s solid defensive foundation under Maresca in recent weeks.

Cole Palmer is the favourite to feature as the attacking midfielder while Jadon Sancho is set to replace Mykhaylo Mudryk on the left flank from last time out. £54 million star Pedro Neto, in spite of scoring a goal, is likely to be benched in the Premier League with Noni Madueke replacing him in the starting eleven.

Forward – A midweek hat-trick may not be enough for Christopher Nkunku in his bid to usurp Nicolas Jackson to a starting berth in the Chelsea team. The Frenchman could return to the bench with the former Villarreal man replacing him as the lone striker, hoping to find the back of the net once more after a brace at West Ham last weekend.

This is how Chelsea could look on paper: