Arsenal plot swoop to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have set their sights on signing Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic in the winter transfer window, according to, Fichajes.

The 24-year-old is one of the most prolific centre-forwards in Serie A, and he showcased his goalscoring prowess last season where he netted 18 goals and provided three assists across all competitions for the Bianconerri.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal see the summer transfer window as an opportunity to make a swoop for the 6ft 3in centre-forward – who will be approaching the final year of his contract in Turin.

The Spanish publication adds that Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta is determined to reinforce his attacking ranks to compete for titles with the Gunners centre-forward options struggling to be prolific in front of goal.

The North London club are also looking at other alternatives including Sporting’s Viktor Gyökeres and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran but Vlahovic remains the club’s priority, as per the report.

With one goal in five matches this season, Fichajes reports that the 36-time Italian champions might consider selling Vlahovic, putting the North London club in a favourable position to negotiate the transfer of the £66m-rated hitman.

Prolific forward

Vlahovic is one of the most prolific centre-forwards in European football over the past few seasons.

The Serbian has netted double figures in his last four seasons including 18 goals in his last Serie A campaign. He has also netted a sky-high 29 and 21 goals in the 2021-22 and 2020-21 seasons respectively, showcasing his excellent goalscoring prowess.

Comparatively, no Arsenal centre-forward in the past half-decade has been as prolific as the 24-year-old since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It cannot be overemphasized how much adding a prolific centre-forward would improve this Arsenal team.

While regard should be given to Kai Havertz as he’s proven himself to be an excellent team player while leading the line, the German is not an out-and-out centre-forward. Gabriel Jesus has a poor record in front of goal, so he’s not the goal scoring machine Arsenal need either.

With the Gunners expressing interest in signing Vlahovic, he would provide Arteta with a Haaland-esque centre-forward — one who dominates aerially, finishes clinically, possesses physical attributes, and links up effectively with his teammates.

Therefore, it would be money well spent if Arsenal could sign Vlahovic either in January or next summer.