[Teams] Arsenal vs Leicester: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will look to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners maintained their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season with a hard fought 2-2 draw away to Manchester City last weekend. Despite playing with 10-men for over 50 minutes, Arsenal held firm but were denied a huge win by a dramatic City equaliser in the 98th minute to leave them sitting two points behind the champions heading into the weekend action.

Arsenal booked their place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup with a 5-1 win over Bolton in midweek and Mikel Arteta has recalled several of his first team regulars today.

David Raya was a doubt after picking up a muscle knock against City but the Spaniard is passed fit to start in goal this afternoon. However, Ben White is ruled out with a groin injury so Jurrien Timber comes in at right-back while Riccardo Calafiori gets the nod at left-back.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are recalled to start in the middle of Arsenal’s defence today while Thomas Partey comes in for Jorginho in the holding role in-front of the back four.

Declan Rice keeps his place in midfield while Leandro Trossard is recalled to start in the attacking midfield role in the absence of skipper Martin Odegaard – who’s still recovering from an ankle injury.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli occupy the wide positions for Arsenal with Kai Havertz recalled to start up top. Therefore, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling drop to the bench after starting in midweek.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy starts in attack while Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks line-up in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Partey, Trossard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Neto, Nichols, Kiwior, Kacurri, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.

Leicester

Hermansen; Justin, Okoli, Faes, Kristiansen; Winks, Skipp, Ndidi; Buonanotte, Vardy, Mavididi

Subs: Ward, Coady, Pereira, El Khannous, Choudhury, Fatawu, Decordova-Reid, Ayew, Edouard