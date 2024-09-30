Man Utd looking to trump Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi

Manchester United are looking to trump Liverpool to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, as per Fichajes.

Guehi was subject to intense interests across the Premier League in the recently concluded summer transfer window. Liverpool indicated interest in the defender while Newcastle United saw multiple offers rejected, with Palace holding out for a significant fee as the defender ultimately remained at South London.

Now, according to Fichajes, Man United are looking for quick solutions for their defensive lapses and have earmarked Guehi as a serious target.

The report adds that the England international has ‘aroused’ serious interest from the Red Devils, who view him as a solution to their leaky defence that has shown vulnerabilities this season.

However, the 13-time Premier League champions face stern competition from Premier League rivals, Liverpool, who do not want to miss out on the chance to sign the centre-back, according to the report.

With Liverpool and United showing interest in the player, Fichajes reports that the Guehi’s valuation will undoubtedly rise, with the Red Devils preparing an offer in excess of £62m to trump Liverpool to the signing of the defensive colossus.

Guehi to Man Utd

Guehi has shown a high level of consistency since moving to Selhurst Park in 2021.

His standout performances over the past seasons earned him the captain’s armband and his displays have not dropped this season despite his failed move to Newcastle in the summer.

He was also a key part of England’s European Championship campaign where he featured in six matches as the Three Lions reached the final.

Man United would not only be getting a defender with immense potential, but they’ll be getting a player, who has gathered enough experience in the biggest stages of club and international football.

At 6ft 1in, he is aerially strong and combative in one-on-one situations, he’s good with the ball at his feet and his commitment to shielding the defence is unquestionable.

On the other hand, Liverpool are also a fitting team to Guehi’s ability and it’s no surprise the Merseyside club are also in the race to sign the Ivory Coast-born England international as they look for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

United added Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt last summer to their centre-back ranks and the club will need to offload at least two of their six centre-backs to make space for the possible addition of Guehi.