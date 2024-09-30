Man Utd plot swoop to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

Manchester United are ‘watching’ Sunderland’s in-form goalkeeper Anthony Patterson but face competition from rivals Liverpool, as per the Sun.

The 24-year-old has been one of the best shot-stoppers in the EFL Championship and has conceded only six goals in seven appearances for the Black Cats this season. His four clean sheets are the second joint most in the Championship and, unsurprisingly, his performances have now attracted interest from the top flight.

According to the Sun, former United goalkeeper and current scout at the club Tony Cotton, is keeping tabs on the England U21 international as the Red Devils eye a potential swoop. Andre Onana is Erik ten Hag’s first choice goalkeeper, but with Altay Bayandir linked with a move away from Old Trafford, it appears Man Utd are eyeing Patterson as a replacement.

However, the Red Devils face competition for the 6ft 2in goalkeeper from Premier League sides including Liverpool – who have earmarked the Englishman as a possible replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher, according to the report.

Patterson’s contract at the Stadium of Light runs until the summer of 2028 and the Sun reports that the Black Cats value the goalkeeper in the region of £20m.

Shot-stopper

Erik ten Hag currently has Onana, Aitay Bayindir and Tom Heaton at his disposal as goalkeeping options. Onana is the club’s undisputed first choice while Bayindir and Heaton are facing uncertain futures at the club.

In this regard, Man Utd are now looking at Patterson, who will not only provide backup but also potentially usurp 28-year-old Onana in future to become United’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old has shown incredible shot-stopping prowess in the Championship this season and is arguably the best goalkeeper in the division. His reflexes are jaw-dropping and his efficiency on the ball is also very impressive.

Competition from Liverpool could be a hurdle for the Red Devils in the race for the goalkeeper, who will consider the chances of first-team opportunities at his next club.

United are already working on signing young prospects in other positions on the pitch, particularly in midfield and attack, and Patterson could become the first young goalkeeper to sign for the club’s new ownership if they can agree to a deal next summer.