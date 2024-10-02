Simone Inzaghi emerges as ‘serious contender’ to be the next Manchester United coach

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is facing a race against time to save his job. If the team fails to produce satisfactory results against Porto and Aston Villa in their next two outings, the Dutchman could be relieved of his duties over the international break.

Daily Star has reported that Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has become a ‘serious contender’ to replace Ten Hag at United while Gareth Southgate’s name has also been mooted following his successful tenure as England’s head coach.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is against the idea of firing Ten Hag after his contract extension earlier this year, as per Daily Star, but will sought advice from the Glazers, Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada before making a final decision.

Man United have earned wins in only two of their six matches in the Premier League so far and have failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions, of which one was a 3-0 thrashing at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Inzaghi the perfect successor

Simone Inzaghi has enjoyed a successful tenure at Inter Milan over the last three years, particularly guiding them to a Serie A title and a Champions League final in 2023, which they eventually lost to Manchester City.

He has done a fabulous job at the Giuseppe Meazza with limited resources at hand and having made Inter a defensively solid team, he has all that it takes to be a successful candidate as Manchester United manager.

It remains to be seen if Inzaghi is willing to give up a very promising project at Internazionale to pursue a coaching career in the Premier League, however, his appointment may have to wait until the end of the campaign.

Inter Milan might not allow him to leave midway through the season, in which case Gareth Southgate could emerge as the Red Devils’ priority for the managerial role or Ruud van Nistelrooy could take over proceedings until the end of the season.