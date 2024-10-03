[Teams] Porto vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure to turn Manchester United’s season around as they take on FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão in the Europa League this evening.

United slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham last weekend which had left them sitting 13th in the Premier League table with just two wins from six games.

Things haven’t gone according to plan in Europe either as Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente at Old Trafford on matchday one of the Europa League so ten Hag will be desperate to get back on track with a win tonight.

The Dutch coach has made four changes to his line-up but Andre Onana keeps his place between the sticks while Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui occupy the full-back positions once again.

Lisandro Martinez is partnered by Matthijs de Ligt once again so Harry Maguire has to settle for a place on the bench. Kobbie Mainoo is ruled out while Manuel Ugarte is given a rest. Therefore, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are recalled to start in midfield for Man Utd.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role with Marcus Rashford starting on the left wing. Amad Diallo is recalled to start on the right wing with Garnacho dropping out while Rasmus Hojlund replaces Joshua Zirkzee up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Porto

Costa; Mario, Zé Pedro, Pérez, Moura; González, Varela; Pepê, Eustáquio, Galeno; Omorodion

Subs: Ramos, Djaló, Grujic, Vieira, Sousa, Jaime, Namaso, Franco, Gul, Fernandes, Borges, Mora

Man Utd

Onana, Mazraoui, Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Amad, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Maguire, Lindelof, Collyer, Ugarte, Gore, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee.