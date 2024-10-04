Tottenham in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Wharton

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having moved to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers last winter, the 20-year-old took no time to settle down in his new surroundings and straightaway displayed his qualities in the Premier League last term, helping his side finish in mid-table.

Although the Eagles have endured a disappointing start to this campaign, the youngster has showcased his qualities and as a result, he has started attracting the attention of a few big Premier League clubs.

According to the report by Fichajes, following Oliver Skipp and Piere-Emile Hojbejrg’s departure, Tottenham are contemplating signing a new midfielder next year.

They have expressed their interest in Wharton and have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop.

Battle

The midfielder, valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, still has four and a half years left in his current contract so Crystal Palace are expected to demand a large sum to let their star man leave in 2025.

The Spanish outlet states that after letting Fabinho leave the club last year, Liverpool are planning to purchase a new midfielder and are eyeing a swoop for Wharton.

Moreover, Arsenal are also in this race as they are exploring the market to purchase a new option as a potential long-term replacement for Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

The report further claims that Manchester United are also lining up a swoop for Wharton as they are looking at options to replace Casemiro following his recent decline.

Wharton is a deep-lying playmaker but is also comfortable playing in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, works hard without possession and also has an eye for long-range passing.

The Englishman is a highly talented player and is thought to become a top-class player in future. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool, Tottenham or Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if any of those clubs purchase him.