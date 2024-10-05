Omar Marmoush dreams of playing for Arsenal or Liverpool



Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush dreams of playing for top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal, according to reputed Bild journalist Christian Falk.

The Egypt international has had a fantastic start to the current campaign and he has already registered 7 goals and 5 assists from just 8 appearances in all competitions. The 25-year-old turned down the likes of Nottingham Forest and Fulham last summer and speaking to Caught Offside, Falk has revealed that he still dreams of playing for elite English clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal.

He said: “Smaller clubs like Nottingham Forest and Fulham, who did hold interest in the player in the prior window, were ultimately not considered viable options for Marmoush to leave Frankfurt behind. That said, West Ham would have a chance next summer. Though, it shouldn’t go unsaid that Marmoush still dreams of playing for top Premier League clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal.”

Versatility

The former Wolfsburg man has been in exceptional form for Eintracht this season. He has already made 12 goal contributions in just 8 games. If he can continue his fantastic run, he would undoubtedly attract high-profile interest.

The Bundesliga outfit have no plans of entertaining a mid-season exit for the forward, but they could be prepared to sell him for between £34 million to £42 million next summer. It is left to be seen whether his dream is fulfilled.

Arsenal were widely tipped to land a new striker in the recent transfer window, but they eventually decided to stick with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as their options. The former has been in fine form with 5 goals and 1 assist this term.

If the Gunners were to enter the transfer market, Marmoush could be an option due to his versatility. The Egyptian is predominantly a centre-forward, but he has the ability to operate from the left wing or as a second striker.

Liverpool could also consider him for the same reason. The Reds presently have Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, who can play up top and one of them may have to leave for the club to invest on another number nine.

A transfer could ultimately depend on what both teams require as well as the fee requested by Eintracht. Anything more than £34 million could see them turn their attention elsewhere in our point of view.