[Teams] Arsenal vs Southampton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal are back in Premier League action as they welcome struggling Southampton to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners eased to an impressive 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka were enough to secure all three points against the French champions.

However, Arsenal now switch focus to domestic action as they look to keep the pressure on their rivals at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta has freshened things up from the side that started in midweek.

David Raya keeps his place between the sticks once again while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their impressive partnership in the middle of the back four.

Thomas Partey moves to right-back with Ben White and Jurrien Timber ruled out. Jorginho is therefore recalled to anchor the midfield in front of the defence with Declan Rice also starting once again for Arsenal this afternoon. Mikel Merino will be hoping to feature at some point having made a late cameo in the win over PSG after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Leandro Trossard has impressed during the absence of Martin Odegaard – who’s still recovering from an ankle injury – but the Belgian international drops to the bench with Kai Havertz dropping in to midfield today.

Gabriel Jesus is recalled to start up front for Arsenal and the Brazilian will be looking to stake his claim for a regular spot. Bukayo Saka starts on the right wing while Raheem Sterling comes in for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Sterling, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Lewis-Skelly, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Merino, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji.

Southampton

Ramsdale, Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Manning, Downes, Aribo, Dibling, Fernandes, Stewart

Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Taylor, Lallana, Ugochukwu, Armstrong, Brereton Díaz, Archer, Onuachu