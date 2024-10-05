Man Utd prepared to spend big to sign Pau Torres

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend big to sign Aston Villa star Pau Torres, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils prioritised strengthening the defensive department this summer. So, after purchasing Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille, they also signed Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

However, while Yoro is yet to make his debut for United due to his injury problems, De Ligt has had a difficult start to his life in the Premier League. Moreover, Lisandro Martínez has also had a tough start this term.

So, it seems the record Premier League champions have already started exploring options in the market to strengthen the defensive department once again next year.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd have registered their interest in Torres and are ‘willing’ to spend a fee of around £42m[€50m] to lure him to Old Trafford.

Torres to Man Utd

Aston Villa haven’t ruled out the possibility of selling the Spaniard if they receive an offer of around the reported fee. Therefore, Man Utd would be able to secure his signature if they make a move.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the 27-year-old as they were heavily linked with a move for him a few years ago. But, they decided not to formalise their interest and the Villans eventually managed to secure his signature.

Torres has been enjoying a stellar time at Villa Park over the last few years. He helped his side finish in the top-four in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League last term.

The defender has also been excellent this season and kept a clean-sheet against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek. Moreover, he assisted the winner for Aston Villa in that encounter.

Now, United will face off against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday and they will have the opportunity to keep a close eye on his performance in this fixture.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in 2025 to strengthen the backline.