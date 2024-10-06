Arsenal star Jesus must be dropped against Bournemouth



Arsenal kept up pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 home win against Southampton yesterday.

The Gunners had to come from behind to beat the Saints at the Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka led the comeback with 1 goal and 2 assists. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli were the other goalscorers.

Martinelli and Leandro Trossard changed the dynamics of the game off the bench. The duo replaced Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, who should be disappointed with the lack of impact against the Saints.

Sterling did well with his runs into the box, but Jesus seemed a spectator before his 60th minute substitution.

Must drop

Jesus was handed a surprise start in 3 changes from manager Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian had the platform to make a big mark, but failed to capitalise on the opportunity with 20 touches – 7 less than David Raya in goal.

The Brazilian made just 9 passes with a completion rate of 69%. He looked short in confidence and did not register a single shot on target against a team which commanded just 41% of possession over the entire game.

The former Manchester City star got a rating of just 5/10 from football.london for his performance.

This is a genuine worrying sign for the London heavyweights as Jesus is considered as the back-up striker in the squad.

Arsenal did not spend on a new marksman with Arteta keeping his faith on Havertz and Jesus. Havertz has made his count with 6 goals in the season, but Jesus has looked out of sorts since his return from injury.

The 27-year-old showed glimpses of returning to his peak form in pre-season before another injury break. After his woeful display yesterday, the Gunners head coach must drop him from the XI for the visit of Bournemouth.

The London giants look a different outfit with Kai Havertz as their man man up front. Tinkering with the combination could have cost Arteta, but the current Arsenal team seem to possess a never give up attitude on the pitch.