Arsenal tipped to ‘revisit their interest’ in Benjamin Sesko next year

Arsenal and Manchester City are the only two unbeaten sides in the Premier League. The two clubs are going head-to-head for the title for a third straight year and if the Citizens end up outdoing the Gunners once more, Erling Haaland would be the difference.

Mikel Arteta has used Kai Havertz to good effect in the last couple of years but the team’s need for a striker is very well-documented, especially keeping in mind that Gabriel Jesus’ form and fitness have deteriorated.

A major signing in the attacking department could be on the cards in 2025 with Caught Offside reporting that Arsenal are likely to ‘revisit their interest’ in signing RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko next year.

He was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium during the summer but committed to a contract extension at Leipzig to continue his development, although TEAMtalk claims that the two parties have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to part ways next year subject to the payment of the forward’s release clause, amounting to £55 million.

Sesko could lead Arsenal to title

Benjamin Sesko could be what stands between Arsenal and their first Premier League title in over two decades. The Slovenian marksman is a superlative talent and has started this season in fine form. So far in all competitions, he has six goals and three assists – with a couple of his strikes coming last week in the Champions League against Juventus.

Arteta, like he has done with so many younger players, will ensure that Sesko is a good fit in his tactical system should he arrive at the Emirates Stadium while his signing will not be a prospect that would require the Gunners to break the bank, either. At the age of 21, he is a long-term option and therefore, a £55 million price tag could justify itself as a bargain down the line.

A transfer to London in January is not looking like a feasible option for Sesko, at least for now, however, things could start heating up in the summer with Arsenal likely to face some competition for his services.