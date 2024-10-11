Liverpool thought to have an agreement with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final few months of his contract and with Real Madrid circling over his services as a free agent next summer, there is still no guarantee over his continuity at Anfield beyond this season.

Arne Slot will be sweating over the prospect of losing one of his best players on a Bosman transfer, although claims have now arisen regarding his replacement’s signing. Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool are believed to have an agreement in place with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries to take him to Anfield on a free next year.

The Nerazzurri believe their right back is not receptive to a contract extension as he has already agreed a move to the Premier League giants given that his deal, like Alexander-Arnold’s, expires at the end of the season.

The finer details of the Reds’ proposal to Dumfries are yet to be clarified but the move should be financially viable for the likes of Liverpool. He is earning just £2.7 million a year with the Serie A side, and even taking into consideration a significant pay increase, the right-back should still be well within Liverpool’s wage structure.

Dumfries best suited to replace Alexander-Arnold

Denzel Dumfries’ capture as a free agent would significantly alleviate the pinch felt by Liverpool if Trent Alexander-Arnold departs the club following the expiry of his contract.

Besides the financial aspect of things, Dumfries’ offensive profile is also very similar to that of Alexander-Arnold. He has played as a wing back very often as well and excelled in the final third while having been impressive defensively as well having featured in Inter’s low block for a few years.

One factor that may be a concern is Dumfries’ age as he’ll be 29 next summer, making him three years older than Alexander-Arnold, but he should still give Liverpool at least another three or four years of top level football.

Any move to Anfield for the former PSV Eindhoven star, however, will hinge on Alexander-Arnold’s future. Liverpool will do all they can to tie their academy graduate down to a long-term deal. Should their attempts fail, Dumfries would be a superb replacement on a free transfer.