Arsenal & Chelsea battling to sign Sane on free transfer



Arsenal and Chelsea could go head-to-head to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

The Germany international has been with the Bavarian giants for the past 4 years. He has entered the final year of his contract and Bayern are yet to negotiate an extension with him.

This has led to suggestions that he could leave on a Bosman deal and Spanish source Fichajes claim that he could consider a return to the Premier League in the back end of his career.

Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘very attentive’ to the situation and could compete alongside Newcastle United for his services.

Possible move

Sane was a key player for Bayern for the past few seasons, but the scenario has changed with the arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace last summer. The Frenchman is an assured starter under manager Vincent Kompany.

The former Manchester City man has still impressed with 1 goal from just 78 minutes, but he could consider a new challenge where he has more minutes from the starting line-up instead of being a regular back-up off the bench.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows Sane from their time together at City where was the assistant coach. The close relationship could bring the German to north London, though he may need to adjust to a rotational starting role.

Bukayo Saka is a guaranteed starter on the right wing for the Gunners in almost every game. Sane’s best chance of playing time could be on the left wing where he faces competition from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea are also admirers of the 3-time Bundesliga winner, who is valued at £50 million by Transfermarkt. However, we don’t see the Blues making a contract offer, having changed their transfer policy over the last year.

The focus has been on signing players aged 26 or below. Sane, who will turn 29 in January may not suit them while his wages could be another obstacle for the Blues without the added revenue coming from the Champions League.