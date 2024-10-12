Liverpool draw up three-man shortlist to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. Real Madrid are hoping to sign him as a free agent next year once his contract with the Reds expires and given that the Premier League giants are no closer to agreeing a new deal, the rumours regarding his switch to Spain could soon become a reality.

Liverpool have reportedly started planning for life after the Englishman as well, with Caught Offside reporting that they have shortlisted three options to replace Alexander-Arnold. Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is ‘high on the list’, whereas Liverpool are also keeping tabs on AS Monaco’s Vanderson and Fiorentina full back Michael Kayode.

Alexander-Arnold has started in each of Liverpool’s Premier League outings so far and his status as one of the team’s most indispensable players in the squad is very much prevalent under Arne Slot. Therefore, if he were to leave, the Merseyside club will need to find a suitable replacement who can match the qualities of their vice captain.

Frimpong best suited to replace Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are possibly going to part with a player who contributes highly in the attacking third and as a result, they need somewhat of a like-for-like profile to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Jeremie Frimpong would be the best option, not just because of his offensive attributes but also having played under a former Red, Xabi Alonso.

The Bayer Leverkusen coach has been tipped to take over the role at Anfield at some point in the future so Frimpong’s arrival could already be a step in the direction of planning for the Spaniard’s eventual arrival. The Dutch defender has enjoyed a successful time under Alonso, most notably winning the Bundesliga title invincibly last season.

Frimpong, however, is a man in demand with several other clubs keeping tabs on him and thus, Liverpool may be involved in a bidding war for the 23-year-old. It remains to be seen how much they are prepared to pay for a new right back, also keeping in mind that Alexander-Arnold’s potential departure would yield them no transfer fee.