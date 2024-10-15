Ryan Gravenberch has poor outing on international duty



Netherlands succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the Nations League on Monday evening.

Ronald Koeman made 2 changes for the game with Jorrel Hato and Brian Brobbey coming in for Virgil van Dijk (suspended) and Joshua Zirkzee. The Netherlands had a difficult opening half where they were guilty of losing cheap possession.

Their performance improved in the 2nd half at the Allianz Arena, but Germany came on top with a Jamie Lewelling goal. Brobbey and Xavi Simons came closest to scoring for the Dutch, but goalkeeper Oliver Baumann denied the former with a stellar save.

In Liverpool’s point of view, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch retained their places in the starting line-up. Neither of them were good enough. As per Fotmob, Gakpo had 6 passes in the game with 3/9 duels won. He completed just 20% of his take-ons.

However, Gravenberch’s performance was more concerning in the centre of the park. The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Reds this campaign, but he was outclassed by Germany’s young midfield of Angelo Stiller and Aleksandar Pavlovic yesterday.

The defensive midfielder was the worst-rated player for the Dutch alongside Brobbey. The £33 million star won just 1 out of 7 duels with none of his 2 long balls finding a teammate. He did not commit to a tackle in his 80-minute appearance on the road.

Concern

Liverpool were keen on landing a new holding midfielder in the last transfer window. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was the main target for the Reds, but the Spaniard made it clear that he wanted to continue with his boyhood club.

The Merseyside giants did not consider an alternative choice in the transfer market and manager Arne Slot ended up trusting Gravenberch for the no.6 role. The Dutchman has hardly put a foot wrong for his club in the opening months.

However, it can also be said that he has faced only 1 strong league opposition in Manchester United. He has not been fully tested in the position and his next big challenge could come when Chelsea make the trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are among the best defensive midfielders in the division and Gravenberch has a huge challenge on his hands, judging by his below-par performance against Germany away from home yesterday.