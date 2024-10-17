Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Loïc Badé

Liverpool are in advanced talks to complete the signing of Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade in the winter transfer window, according to Spanish outlet, Todifichajes.

The Reds captain, Virgil van Dijk, is approaching the end of his contract, which will expire next summer, pending a contract renewal. At 33, the Dutchman may not have a lot more peak years remaining, and it is pertinent the club start looking for viable replacements ahead of next summer.

It appears Liverpool have already taken proactive steps towards signing a worthy replacement, as Todifichajes reports that the Merseyside club are well advanced in talks to sign Bade — who could become a Liverpool player in January if everything goes to plan.

Despite being a regular for Los Nervionenses this season, financial complications in the sporting department have plagued the club in recent months, prompting a possible sale of the defender, as per the report.

The Spanish publication adds that Sevilla’s sporting director, Victor Orta, is already working on finding a replacement for the France international with Liverpool looking set to trump Bayern Munich to sign the defender.

Bade to Liverpool

Bade still has a contract at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan that runs until the summer of 2029 and is valued by the Spanish club at €30m (£25m). However, Liverpool have reportedly sealed the transfer of the 24-year-old with a figure in the region of €25m (£20m), as per the report.

Liverpool are gearing up for Virgil van Dijk’s potential departure if the Dutchman does not sign a contract extension.

While it may be difficult to find a like-for-like replacement for the Dutchman, finding a defender who is equally strong on duels and efficient on the ball would be the ideal decision from the Reds to replace their captain.

The club have now earmarked Sevilla’s Bade as a suitable replacement, and it’s no surprise why the Merseyside club are keen on the Frenchman — who has been a phenomenal presence in defence for club and country.

At 24, the former Nottingham Forest loanee has gained significant top-flight experience, having made over 100 first-team appearances while also playing a pivotal role in Sevilla’s 2023 Europa League and France’s 2024 Olympic triumphs.

Bade will hope to form a formidable partnership with fellow countryman Ibrahima Konate if a move to Anfield materializes.