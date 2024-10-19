Arsenal plot swoop to sign FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mario Dorgeles

Arsenal are among a host of clubs ‘monitoring’ FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mario Dorgeles ahead of a possible move to the Emirates Stadium, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners have started the season with a midfield pair of Thomas Partey and Declan Rice. While the Ghanaian midfielder has not put a foot wrong in the Premier League this season, his contract at the Emirates expires next summer with no indication of a renewal. It appears the club are already working on viable replacements with Dorgeles emerging as a target.

According to TBR Football, the North London giants are keeping tabs on the progress of the Ivorian midfielder over a potential move to the Emirates.

However, they face competition from a host of Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brentford, as per the report.

The report adds that Arsenal along with other Premier League contingents have scouted the player — who is also of keen interest to other clubs in Europe including Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille.

Mikel-esque midfielder

Dubbed ‘the next John Obi Mikel,’ scouts who have watched the 20-year-old in action claim he is ‘similar in demeanour and play’ to the Nigerian midfielder — who also excelled in England after arriving from a Scandinavian country, as per the report.

Dorgeles’ contract with the Danish Superliga side will run until the summer of 2027 with a meagre €1.20m (£1m) valuation by Transfermarkt – although he’s sure to be sold for more given the interest being shown.

The Ivorian is characterised by a host of essential qualities that make him one of the best emerging young players in his position.

Characterized by stamina and agility, Dorgeles also possesses a high range of passing ability that makes him a perfect fit for the Gunners’ style of play.

More interesting about the player’s qualities is the potential of becoming even better under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta — who is renowned for bringing out the best in his players.

While the 20-year-old is not expected to break into the team if he joins, the potential departure of Thomas Partey could fast-track things and see the player quickly stake a claim in the starting berth if he completes a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.