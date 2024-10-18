Man Utd & Arsenal receive opportunity to sign Kolo Muani

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani, as per journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils decided to strengthen the centre-forward position by signing Rasmus Hojlund last year. Although the youngster showcased glimpses of his qualities at times for United last term, he couldn’t manage to address Erik ten Hag’s side’s goal-scoring issues.

So, they opted to reinforce the number nine position by purchasing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer. But, he has had a tough start to this season.

Man Utd are said to still want a new striker and Bailey reports on TBR Football that Ten Hag’s have been handed the opportunity to sign Kolo Muani through intermediaries.

Les Parisiens boss Luis Enrique hasn’t been impressed by the Frenchman so PSG are open to cashing-in on him in January.

Battle

Having purchased him for a fee of around £70m last year, the French giants want a large sum for their star man to recoup that money so the Premier League is likely his potential next destination due to the financial muscle the English clubs have.

The journalist says Arsenal have also been handed the chance to sign the 25-year-old, additionally, Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have received the proposal to lure him away from Parc des Princes.

Arsenal currently have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as the centre-forward options. So, Arsenal could do with adding a new striker next year to strengthen the frontline.

Despite his struggle at PSG, Kolo Muani remains a key figure for France under Didier Deschamps and he even scored a brace against Belgaum in this international break.

Spending big money for Kolo Muani would be a huge gamble for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club opt to do that, due to his recent struggles at PSG. Therefore, Arsenal or Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to reinforce the attack.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually decide to make a concrete approach to get the deal done.