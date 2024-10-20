Liverpool prepared to spend big to sign Nicolo Barella

Liverpool are reportedly ready to spend big money to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella next summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager in the summer to succeed Jurgen Klopp, the Reds only signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus to strengthen the squad.

However, they attempted to reinforce the midfield department and prioritised signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. But, the player eventually decided to remain at his boyhood club and the Reds didn’t look at any alternative option before the deadline.

It has been reported that the Merseyside club want to sign a new midfielder next year having failed to do that in the summer and are still interested in Zubimendi.

However, Fichajes states that Liverpool have earmarked Barella as a serious option because Slot feels the 27-year-old would be an ideal candidate to strengthen the engine room.

Barella to Liverpool

The report further claims that the Merseyside club are ‘willing to make’ a great financial effort to hire him and are prepared to splash around £67m.

The midfielder still has almost five years left in his current contract so Inter are in no rush to sell their star man in 2025. So, it remains to be seen whether the Nerazzurri accept Liverpool’s offer if they submit it.

After moving to Giuseppe Meazza Stadium from Cagliari, Barella has established himself as a key player for Inter over the last few years, helping his side win the Scudetto twice. Additionally, he guided the Italian giants to reach the final of the Champions League a few years ago before losing to Manchester City.

Barella has also been an integral part of Italy national team and won the Euro 20 in 2021. He is an energetic midfielder and has excellent passing range.

He is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role and is also efficient in the midfield double pivot. Barella is a top-class player and possesses the necessary attributes to play in the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually opt to secure his signature next year to strengthen the midfield department.