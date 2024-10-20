Arsenal plotting swoop for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic in January

Arsenal are expected to make a striker’s signing their primary goal of 2025 in the transfer market and have already commenced groundwork for an impending arrival. It is starting to look like the Gunners could also be willing to spend big money in January if they are able to land one of their preferred marksmen.

Italian outlet Calcio Mercato has claimed that Arsenal are ‘planning to focus heavily’ on Dusan Vlahovic’s signing from Juventus in the winter window. The forward is in the final year and a half of his contract with the Bianconeri and though renewal talks have been held, there remains a significant difference in his salary expectations and what Juve are prepared to offer.

The report adds that Thiago Motta rates the player very highly, especially keeping his form in mind at the start of the ongoing campaign, in which he has struck seven times. As a result, Vlahovic’s exit is not a subject Juventus would like to entertain in January but it must be kept in mind that their bargaining power over his transfer continues to reduce with each passing month.

Vlahovic’s profile perfect for Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic is valued at approximately £55 million on Transfermarkt, a valuation that is unlikely to faze Arsenal given how clearly they require a striker. The Serbian international’s salary demand of roughly £8 million per annum will also be something which would not require the North Londoners to break the bank.

Not only is his signing financially viable, but the player also promises to be a good fit tactically. He has an all-round profile which ensures he is able to be lethal in the box, while also having the ability to create play by holding the ball up – a characteristic which Mikel Arteta will appreciate as he would be able to get the best out of his wingers too.

It remains to be seen how the transfer evolves as and when Arsenal make a formal attempt into signing him. Given that Juventus are unwilling to give into his contractual demands, the 24-year-old could very possibly be enticed of the prospect of joining a Premier League side which is perhaps one consistent scorer away from winning the title.