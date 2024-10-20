Arsenal & Tottenham interested in signing Antoine Semenyo

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AFC Bournemouth star Antonie Semenyo, as per Football Insider.

After joining the Cherries last year, the 24-year-old enjoyed a promising campaign last term, making 10 goal contributions in the Premier League. He has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the English top-flight this term as well, scoring three goals and registering one assist in seven appearances.

Now, Football Insider states that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on the Ghanaian in recent times as they are contemplating strengthening the attacking department.

Although Semenyo recently signed a contract extension at Vitality Stadium, the Cherries are fearful that they will be forced to cash-in on him and if that scenario occurs then they will demand at least £40m for him.

However, the report says that Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for him additionally, Newcastle United are in this race as well. Therefore, it won’t be straightforward for Arsenal to get any potential deal done for him.

Semenyo is a right-footed right-winger but can also be deployed in the centre-forward position. He is strong, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

Arsenal bolstered the wide areas by signing Raheem Sterling in the summer but the Englishman has joined the club on a loan deal from Chelsea and is expected to return to the Blues at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta has been exploring the market to sign a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka so Semenyo would be able to provide cover for the Hale End graduate if he were to join the club.

On the other hand, Tottenham signed Timo Werner on a loan deal from RB Leipzig in the summer so if he were to return to the German side at the end of this season then they will have to sign a replacement for him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners or the Lilywhites eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Ghana international next year to strengthen the attacking department.