Liverpool plot swoop to sign Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios

Liverpool have indicated an interest in signing Atletico Madrid’s midfielder Pablo Barrios, according to Fichajes.

The Reds have been linked with several midfield options over the summer particularly Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi but a move failed to materialise. The club looks to have moved to other targets to reinforce their midfield with Atletico’s Barrios the latest to attract the interest of the Reds.

As per Fichajes, the Spain u21 international is being courted by several European clubs but Liverpool have shown the most concrete interest in signing the midfield ace.

However, Diego Simeone sees the player as a fundamental part of the team and the club are reluctant to let him leave, according to the report.

The Spanish outlet adds that the Rojiblancos would only listen to offers starting from €50m (£41m), a figure that highlights the player’s importance to the team.

Despite Atletico’s insistence, the Merseyside club could be ready to make their first offer for the 21-year-old but are considering whether to meet the Spanish club’s £41m valuation for a player still in his developing stages, according to the report.

Barrios to Liverpool

Liverpool have started the season in brilliant form, losing only one of their last eight Premier League games.

They’re currently the League’s table toppers with 21 points following Sunday’s win over Chelsea and what’s more interesting about their form is their minimal number of conceded goals.

They’ve conceded only three goals so far this campaign, the least by any side in the League.

While this record goes to show the solidity of their defence, a lot of applause should also go to the midfield who have been tireless with Ryan Gravenberch pulling the strings.

Liverpool are now showing even more ambition to continue their surging form by further reinforcing their midfield ranks and Atletico’s Barrios is one of the options they’re considering.

The young midfield gem is an archetypical Arne Slot midfielder, who is relentless in pressing, strong in duels and also very efficient on the ball. His vision and ability to find teammates and create chances are one of his most outstanding attributes.

While the player would be a great addition to Liverpool, it remains to be seen if the club will meet Atletico’s £41m valuation or move to other cheaper alternatives.