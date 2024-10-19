[Teams] Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium

Arsenal will be looking for a win to go top of the Premier League table when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s men head into the game sitting just one point behind leaders Liverpool and level with Man City. With both their nearest rivals not playing until Sunday, Arsenal can put the pressure on with a win on the south coast tonight.

Unfortunately, the Gunners have been handed a major blow with Bukayo Saka ruled out of the game. The winger picked up a hamstring injury while playing for England last week and although the issue isn’t thought to be serious, it’s enough to keep Saka out of the match against Bournemouth.

Raheem Sterling is handed a start on the right wing in Saka’s absence while Leandro Trossard also gets a start on the opposite flank with Gabriel Martinelli only named among the substitutes. The Brazilian picked up a knock during the international break and hasn’t been risked from the start today.

Kai Havertz is passed fit though after suffering a minor knee injury while away with Germany. The former Chelsea man starts up front for Arsenal meaning Gabriel Jesus has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Ben White is back in the starting eleven after recovering from a knee injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks. Riccardo Calafiori starts at left-back for the Gunners while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership in the middle of defence.

As for Bournemouth, Evanilson leads the line up front with Antoine Semenyo offering support in attack. Lewis Cook also gets a start for the Cherries while Milos Kerkez will look to impress in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bournemouth

Kepa; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Sensei, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Tavernier, Dango, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Travers, Hulsen, Brooks, Christie, Adams, Smith, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Unal

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Merino, Partey, Rice, Sterling, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Jesus, Martinelli, Kabia, Nwaneri