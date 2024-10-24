Man Utd Match Centre
[Teams] Fenerbahce vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Manchester United are back in Europa League action tonight as they take on Fenerbahce in Turkey. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Brentford at the weekend but Andre Onana is among those who keep their place as he starts between the sticks once again this evening.
Diogo Dalot also starts once again in the Man Utd defence alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez while Noussair Mazraoui is recalled to start tonight. Victor Lindelof also gets the nod so it appears on paper that United have five defenders starting the game.
Manuel Ugarte is recalled to start in midfield with Casemiro making way while Christian Eriksen keeps his place in the middle of the park as Bruno Fernandes is suspended.
Marcus Rashford retains his place in the Man Utd attack along with Garnacho while Joshua Zirkzee comes in for Rasmus Hojlund up front.
As for Fener, Fred and Sofyan Amrabat start against their former club.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Fenerbahce
Livakovic, Mert Müldür, Dijku, Çağlar, Osayi, Amrabat, Fred, Szymanski, Tadic, Maximin, En-Nesyri
Subs: Irfan Can, Ertugrul, Becao, Yusuf, Samet, Ismail, Zeki, Suker, Tosun, Dzeko.
Man Utd
Onana, Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez (c), Dalot, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford, Zirkzee
Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, Ogunneye, Casemiro, Amad, Antony, Hojlund, Wheatley
