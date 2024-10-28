Liverpool pondering move for Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios

Liverpool have been keen on landing a deeper lying midfielder in recent months. They maintained a strong interest in signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad but a move for the Euro 2024 champion did not materialise as he decided to continue his career in San Sebastian. The Reds are now looking at another option from La Liga.

According to Spanish source Todo Fichajes, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios next year. The player has a release clause worth £83 million but it is understood that his employers would be willing to negotiate a lower price, though any bid for the 21-year-old will need to be worth at least £40 million.

Barrios has had an injury-ridden start to the season but has still managed to make six appearances so far in La Liga and is valued on Transfermarkt at £25 million. Nevertheless, he would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool as he is a workhorse in the number six position while also being a capable option to play as an attacking midfielder.

Depth in midfield a must for Liverpool

In comparison to their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, Liverpool are agonisingly short in midfield. So far, their issues have been masked by Alexis Mac Allister’s and Ryan Gravenberch’s good form while Curtis Jones has also earned Arne Slot’s trust. However, any injury issues could see the team’s wheels fall off.

Barrios is unlikely to be a first-choice option at Anfield if indeed he were to arrive but would add a good amount of cushion behind the team’s primary midfielders.

He would even be a good option to play in the domestic cups alongside Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. His energy in the engine room would also be an asset for Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool’s approach for Barrios is made in January or if they are happy to wait until the summer. Should they knock on Atletico’s door, it would not come as a surprise if they are prepared to part with him in the winter given that the club is not in the most financially secure place.