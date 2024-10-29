Liverpool enter the race to sign RB Salzburg youngster Amar Dedic

Liverpool are bracing for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure for Real Madrid next year with the two parties no closer to agreeing an extension. The Reds losing their vice captain could prove to be extremely detrimental to the squad considering his importance in the line-up, especially if it were to happen on a free transfer.

Liverpool are wasting no time and are already scouring for replacements in the market for the English international and have recently identified RB Salzburg right back Amar Dedic as a potential signing, according to TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old is already on Manchester United’s radar as well, so Liverpool will not have a clear path as far as his transfer goes.

Dedic is a very versatile defender. Though he is primarily a right back, he has played in all four positions across the backline which could prove to be an asset for Liverpool as they have a lack of centre backs too. The Bosnian is valued on Transfermarkt at approximately £18 million, however, he might not be the right option for the Premier League giants for the time being.

Liverpool facing an uphill battle

Liverpool could be about to pay a very costly price for their over-reliance on Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 25-year-old has undeniably been one of the world’s best right backs for a considerable while but there is no back-up option for him at Anfield, which has understandably left his employers sweating over his future.

Dedic is a player with a huge potential but how suitable he would be to replace a player of Alexander-Arnold’s calibre is debatable, especially keeping in mind that he will be thrown into the Premier League right from the word go after spending a couple of years playing in a competition in Austria of significantly lower intensity.

Liverpool’s best-case scenario would be to reach an agreement with Alexander-Arnold over a contract renewal but if that was not to happen, they would be better off in signing a more experienced right back. A player like Jeremie Frimpong, who they have already been linked with, would be a more logical signing for the club.