Man Utd & Arsenal interested in signing Rafael Leao

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to San Siro Stadium from LOSC Lille back in 2019, the 25-year-old has established himself as the talismanic figure for the Nerazzurri. He even helped the Italian giants win the Scudetto back in 2022.

The forward has also been a key player for Portugal. He has enjoyed a promising start to this campaign, making four goal contributions in six Serie A starts.

Now, Fichajes states that Leao has a contract until 2028 with Milan and has a £146m release clause in his current deal. But, the Italian giants are ready to sell their star man for around £100m.

So, his reduction in price has sparked considerable interest in him with United and Arsenal keen on securing his signature. But, Paris Saint-Germain are also plotting a swoop for him therefore, it won’t be easy for the record Premier League champions or the Gunners to get the deal done.

Battle

The report says Mikel Arteta feels Leao would be a perfect option to reinforce the attack to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League trophy.

Man Utd currently have Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford to deploy in the left flank, while Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Moreover, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling can also play in this position if needed.

Therefore, both clubs have enough options in their left-wing position but it is always necessary to continue strengthening the squad.

Leao is a left-winger – who is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

However, he lacks work rate without possession and considering Arsenal and Man Utd like their forwards to press the opposition high up the field, Leao might not be an ideal option for that approach.

Therefore, although the Portugal international is a highly talented player, he might not be the right choice to reinforce the attack for Arsenal or Man Utd.

So, they would be better off exploring other options however, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Milan star in 2025.