Liverpool & Arsenal interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly showing a keen interest in signing Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds already have Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez as the two options to deploy in the centre-forward position. But, while the Portuguese has struggled with his injury problems in recent years and is currently out injured, the Uruguayan has found it difficult to showcase his efficiency in front of the goal.

So, it seems the Merseyside club have started looking at options to sign an upgrade to Nunez and Jota. Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that Liverpool are showing a keen interest in signing Gyokeres to reinforce the attacking department.

The Swedish international has a £83m release clause in his current contract but he has reached an agreement with the Lions to leave the club next year to take the next step in his career if his potential suitors submit an offer of at least £50m.

There is very little chance of him leaving Sporting in January and is expected to depart at the end of this season.

Battle

The journalist further claims that Arsenal are also keen on purchasing the 26-year-old and along with them, Manchester City and Chelsea are considering making a move for him as well.

It was reported in the summer that the Gunners wanted to strengthen the number nine position by signing a prolific goal-scorer and Gyokeres emerged as a serious option.

However, they eventually opted not to hire a new striker before the deadline. Now, it appears the North London club are looking to strengthen the attack in 2025.

The Sporting star has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in Europe in recent years. He helped the Portuguese giants win the league title last term and has also started the new campaign brilliantly, winning all nine games in the league thus far.

Gyokeres possesses the necessary attributes to play in a high-intense league like the Premier League so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club and the North London club eventually go head-to-head with each other over this deal next summer.