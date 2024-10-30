Liverpool set sights on signing Nottingham Forest’s Murillo

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Nottingham Forest star Murillo next year, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the City Ground from Corinthians last year, the 22-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term.

The Brazilian has continued his development and has started the new season brilliantly. Forest are currently seventh in the league and are sitting only two points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have lost only one league game thus far this term and defeated Liverpool at Anfield. Murillo was excellent in that fixture.

Now, Fichajes states that the Merseyside club are looking to sign a new defender as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk – whose current contract with the Reds will expire at the end of this season.

Murillo to Liverpool

They have identified Murillo as a serious option and are ready to make a swoop for him next year. However, the South American still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract so Forest are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and reportedly want at least £50m.

Murillo is a left-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back and efficient in defensive contributions. However, he isn’t the tallest of defenders so he isn’t the best in the air.

Nevertheless, the youngster has showcased glimpses of his qualities during a very short period in the Premier League and it is apparent that he possesses the potential to become a top-class player in future.

Therefore, he would definitely be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup fourth-round fixture tonight before facing off against the same opponent in the Premier League next weekend.

Arne Slot’s side only managed to come away with a draw last time out against Arsenal so they will be desperate to return to winning ways as soon as possible.