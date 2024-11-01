Liverpool earmark Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Liverpool have earmarked Bayern Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold — who will be out of contract next summer, according to Caughtoffside.

Alexander-Arnold’s time at Anfield could potentially be coming to an end. The 26-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season. The Reds are now actively working on a potential replacement in case the defender does not sign a new deal amid interest from Real Madrid.

According to Caughtoffside, while Liverpool’s preference would be for the 26-year-old to remain at the club, they’re also exploring other options to replace the England international.

The Merseysiders have now earmarked Frimpong as a prime target and have been following the 23-year-old with the club’s scouts in attendance during Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen, as per the report.

CaughtOffside adds that Liverpool’s head coach, Arne Slot, is ‘highly enthusiastic’ about the prospect of adding the former Manchester City academy star to his squad.

However, Liverpool aren’t the only top European side showing an interest in Frimpong as several other clubs have been strongly linked, so the Reds will have to act swiftly if they want to win the race for his signature.

Like-for-like replacement

With four years remaining on his contract at BayArena, Caughtoffside reports that it remains uncertain if Frimpong would be open to a move to Anfield. However, Xabi Alonso’s possible departure from the club this summer makes it a possibility for the defender — who is rated at €50m (£42m) by Transfermarkt, to leave the club.

Alexander-Arnold has written his name in the sands of time as far as modern-day fullbacks are concerned. He currently holds the record for the most number of assists by a fullback in Premier League history and can rightly be called a legend in the game despite being only 26.

If he leaves Liverpool this summer, replacing him would be a daunting task but Frimpong would be a worthy successor. The Dutchman has exemplified his remarkable attacking threats with 85 goal contributions as a fullback.

His attacking output and defensive solidity have piqued the interest of Arne Slot and Frimpong would be a superb replacement for Alexander-Arnold should he eventually leave Anfield.