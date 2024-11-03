Arsenal set sights on 18-year-old Palmeiras star Luighi

Arsenal have indicated interest in signing fast-rising Palmeiras teen sensation Luighi over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer, according to Brazilian outlet, Nosso Palmeiras.

The São Paulo-born native has emerged as one of the latest rising stars in Brazilian football. With players like Endrick and Willian Estevão already securing big-money moves to Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively, Luighi could be next, as his performances this season — where he has already recorded 11 goal contributions — are drawing interest from Arsenal.

As per Nosso Palmeiras, Arsenal are closely monitoring the 18-year-old for a potential move to the Emirates — having previously attempted to bring him to the club in recent months.

However, the Gunners face competition from Premier League side Southampton, who have already made an offer to sign the Brazilian centre-forward, according to the report.

The Brazil u20 star is regarded as one of the best talents from the prestigious Palmeiras academy, and his performances are already courting the interest of the Gunners as well as several top European clubs.

Brazilian starlet

Despite Arsenal’s interest, the 12-time Brazilian Serie A champions are hesitant to let their gem leave any time soon as they see him as a vital part of their future.

The club has now placed an €80m (£67m) valuation on the teenager — a fee that may be too steep for the Gunners in the summer.

Arsenal have enjoyed success from a talented group of Brazilian contingent in recent years. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Margalhães, Gabriel Jesus, and Marquinhos are some of the current Arsenal players with contracts at the club.

Luighi could potentially become the next Brazilian star to shine at the Emirates as the Gunners closely monitor his progress to secure his signature.

Although Marquinhos has yet to fully establish himself since joining the club from São Paulo, Martinelli serves as a prime example of the Gunners’ expertise in integrating young foreign players into the team, where they then go on to make remarkable progress.

With Palmeiras setting a £67m valuation for Luighi, it remains to be seen if the Gunners will meet the club’s valuation or negotiate for a fair price.