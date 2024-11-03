Liverpool join race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool have joined a host of top European clubs in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, according to Italian outlet, Tuttojuve.

The 22-year-old has been in red-hot form this season with ten goal contributions across all competitions, including a memorable first-half hat-trick against Scottish champions Celtic in the UEFA Champions League.

His performances have attracted the interest of the Reds, with Tuttojuve reporting that the Merseyside club have now joined the race to bring the Germany international to Anfield.

However, the Reds face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea — whose manager, Enzo Maresca, greatly admires Adeyemi — and French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to strengthen their attack by adding Adeyemi alongside Napoli’s forward, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to the report.

The report adds that the German was also a target for Italian giants Juventus last summer, but a move to Turin looks improbable.

Liverpool will be looking to make quality additions in attack during the summer, and Tuttojuve adds that Dortmund will demand a base fee of €50 (£42m) for Adeyemi, which should be within Liverpool’s reach.

Adeyemi to Liverpool

Adeyemi has been one of the most in-form players since the start of the season, becoming a crucial part of Nuri Şahin’s side in both the Bundesliga and Champions League, where he has excelled.

A first-half hat-trick against Celtic stands out as one of his notable performances this season, and it’s no surprise Liverpool are now looking to add him to their squad.

The German’s versatility would be an important tactical asset to Arne Slot, who could choose to deploy him in any position in the front three.

With his pace, agility, and physicality, Adeyemi’s qualities suit the demands of the Premier League, and he’s expected to make an immediate impact if he joins the Reds.

His £42m valuation appears to be fair given his qualities, and it remains to be seen how swiftly the Reds will act to outpace PSG and Chelsea for his signature.