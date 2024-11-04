Orkun Kokcu eyeing Arne Slot reunion at Liverpool



According to Football Insider, Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu is open to reuniting with Liverpool manager Arne Slot this winter.

The Turkey international was a key player under Slot at Feyenoord for two seasons before joining Benfica. He has continued to impress for the Portuguese outfit, but Football Insider claim that he would be open to working again with Slot.

Slot also has his sights on bolstering his midfield in the upcoming transfer market, but it won’t be easy to prise Kokcu away. It would take a big fee to persuade Benfica, who are not interested in losing him midway through the campaign.

Familiarity

Kokcu was linked with a move to Anfield during the summer following a fall-out with manager Roger Schmidt. However, Benfica had no plans of parting ways with him and he has since been integrated into the starting plans once more.

Despite this, the 23-year-old could contemplate a bigger challenge in future and a reunion with Slot could suit him. Kokcu would be a solid acquisition for Liverpool. He has the ability to play in the defensive, central and attacking midfield roles.

He made 18 goal contributions in 43 games last term and has continued his good form with 7 goal involvements in just 13 games this campaign. With the familiarity to Slot’s playing style, he could seamlessly adapt.

The big question mark is whether Liverpool can convince Benfica to negotiate on the price. The midfielder has a staggering £126 million release clause, but Record claim that Benfica want at least £67 million to sanction his exit.

Liverpool have largely been cautious with their spending during the January transfer window and the Merseyside giants could wait until the end of the campaign before making a huge outlay for the versatile midfielder.

His arrival could coincide with the departure of Wataru Endo, who has been a regular on the bench. He has been restricted to less than 20 minutes of regular playing time in the Premier League since Slot’s arrival.