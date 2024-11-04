Tottenham looking to trump Liverpool & Man Utd to sign Dario Osorio

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘determined’ to beat a host of top European clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid to sign FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio, according to Fichajes.

Osorio has been one of the standout forwards in the Danish Superliga since he arrived from the Chilean side, Club Universidad de Chile last summer. His performances in the domestic League and the Europa League have piqued the interest of several European top clubs including Spurs who are now looking to win the race for his transfer.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are ‘determined’ to reinforce their attack with the addition of Osorio as they see him as a possible long-term replacement for club captain Son Heung-min, who turned 32 in July.

However, they face stern competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United as well as Laliga giants, Real Madrid in the race for the youngster.

Having established a recruitment policy that focuses on young talented players, Fichajes reveals that Tottenhamare now keen on adding the Chilean forward to their ranks.

Osorio’s contract at the MCH Arena will run until the summer of 2028 with a valuation of €7 (£5m) by Transfermarkt.

Spurs eye Osorio swoop

Tottenham’s captain, Heung-min Son is still producing top class performances for Ange Postecoglou’s side but he’s gradually surpassing his peak years.

On the other hand, recent reports suggest that Dejan Kulusevski could potentially depart Spurs leaving the club shortly of options in wide areas.

Tottenham are now looking to adequately reinforce their squad with a player who can slot in seamlessly as a key player for the present and future of the club.

Osorio at only 20 has grown prominence for his remarkable performances after just one season and it’s no surprise the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are eyeing a move.

The Chilean’s versatility would be a useful asset for any club as he can play anywhere across the attack, and he also possesses lightening pace and an eye for goal.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Tottenham may want to act swiftly to secure a deal if they want to beat the likes of Liverpool and United to his signature.