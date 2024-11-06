Inacio is top priority for Amorim at Man Utd

According to Sky Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri, incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already identified his priority target for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils started the season with a good defensive record, but they have struggled to keep clean sheets lately. Amorim’s first job will be to solidify the backline and Tavolieri claims that Sporting Lisbon star Inacio is the number 1 target for the Portuguese.

The reputed journalist adds that Amorim could also look to recruit other players from his former club. Ousmane Diomande has also been tipped to move to Old Trafford. The Ivorian star was on United’s radar over the summer.

Double swoop

Inacio has developed into one of Portugal’s best ball-playing centre-backs. He was constantly linked with a move to United two years ago, but the speculation has cooled since he signed a new long-term deal at Sporting.

However, United could be back in the hunt for his services next summer under Amorim’s advice. The 23-year-old is superb with the ball at his feet and also possesses an aerial presence. He is predominantly left-footed.

United currently have just one specialist left-footed centre-back in Lisandro Martinez and Amorim may want another option in the ranks. The 39-year-old is likely to continue with a 3-4-3 formation when he takes charge of United.

Inacio has a £50 million release clause in his contract and United may not receive a discount after persuading Amorim to leave Sporting. The relationship between the clubs is bound to be strained by the mid-season exit.

Just like Inacio, Diomande has been a revelation under Amorim’s tutelage in Lisbon. The 20-year-old has excelled in the back three partnering Inacio and Amorim could demand a double swoop from his former employers.

Diomande has a buy-out clause worth £67 million in his Sporting deal. The arrival of the duo could pave the way for the exits of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof whose contracts expire at the end of the current campaign.

Harry Maguire could also be shown the exit door as he will enter the last year of his deal next summer.