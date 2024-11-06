[Teams] Inter Milan vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal will be looking to take another step towards the knockout stages of the Champions League when they take on Inter Milan at the San Siro this evening.

The Gunners have seen their Premier League title charge derailed in recent weeks as they’ve picked up just one point from their last three games. The 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend has left Arsenal seven points off leaders Liverpool so they have a lot of ground to make up if they are to get back in the title hunt.

Mikel Arteta may be hoping the distraction of the Champions League can be used to get their campaign back on track but the North Londoners face a tough game away to Inter Milan in Matchday 4.

David Raya starts in goal once again while Ben White returns to start at right-back after recovering from a knock. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership together at the back with Jurrien Timber keeping his place at left-back.

Declan Rice is ruled out for Arsenal after suffering an ankle injury against Newcastle so Thomas Partey moves in to midfield where he partners Mikel Merino. That means Jorginho has to settle for a place on the bench.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right flank once again for Arsenal and he’ll be the main dangerman as the Gunners look to find their groove in attack after drawing a blank at St James’ Park last time out.

Kai Havertz starts again for the visitors and he’s supported by Leandro Trossard with the Belgian keeping his place despite a poor showing last time out. Gabriel Martinelli also keeps his place on the left wing so Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Inter Milan

Sommer; Pavard, de Vrij, Bisseck; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Zieliński, Darmian; Taremi, Lautaro.

Subs: Di Gennaro, Josep Martinez, Arnautovic, huram, Acerbi, Buchanan, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco, Bastoni

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Merino, Saka, Martinelli; Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Neto, Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Robinson, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Ødegaard, Butler-Oyedeji, Sterling, Jesus.