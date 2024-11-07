Liverpool step up efforts to sign Leverkusen ace Wirtz

Liverpool have reportedly started accelerating their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 21-year-old is deemed one of the best young talents in the world after showcasing his qualities in the German top-flight in recent times, helping his side win the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last campaign.

He also guided his team to win the German Super Cup ahead of this season. Moreover, the youngster has established himself as a key player for Germany under Julian Nagelsmann.

Now, Fichajes states that Liverpool are willing to freshen up their attacking midfield department and have identified Wirtz as a key option. The Reds have already taken a step forward to get the deal done by opening talks with the player’s entourage over a potential move next summer.

The Germany international’s current contract will expire in 2027 so Leverkusen are in a strong position to ask a big fee to let their star man leave and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head.

Wirtz to Liverpool

However, the report says that purchasing Wirtz won’t be straightforward for the Emirates club as Chelsea and Manchester City are also keen on hiring him. Moreover, the Blues have also held talks with the player’s representatives to get the deal done.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been the first-choice attacking midfield option for Arne Slot this season, while Curtis Jones has been the deputy to the Hungarian international.

However, Szoboszlai has had a tough start to this campaign, making a solitary assist in 10 Premier League appearances. On the other hand, Jones has done better with limited opportunities thus far this season.

Therefore, if Szoboszlai continues to struggle throughout the season then Liverpool should look to hire a new number ten to strengthen the midfield department.

Wirtz is a talented player and possesses the qualities to play for any top team in Europe. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Reds if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually sign the Leverkusen star to bolster the midfield department in 2025.