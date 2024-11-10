[Teams] Manchester United vs Leicester City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to head into the international break off the back of a much-needed win when they take on Leicester City at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Interim boss Ruud van Nislerooy has named three changes from the side that beat POAK Salonika in the Europa League on Thursday night but Andre Onana is among those who keeps their place in the starting eleven. The Cameroonian international starts between the sticks for United once again.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui occupy the full-back positions for the hosts but there are two changes in the centre-back positions with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez recalled to replace Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Manuel Ugarte keeps his place in the middle of the park for Man Utd and he’s joined by Brazilian international Casemiro – who’s enjoyed an upturn in form of late. Christian Eriksen remains on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes captains Manchester United once again this afternoon while Amad Diallo keeps his place after scoring twice in midweek. Marcus Rashford is recalled to start in attack so Garnacho makes way.

Rasmus Hojlind leads the line up front for Man Utd so Joshua Zirkzee has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Hojlund, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Lindelof, Eriksen, Mount, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee.

Leicester

Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumaré, Ndidi; Fatawu, Ayew, Buonanotte.

Subs: Ward, Coady, Okoli, El Khannous, Choudhury, Skipp, McAteer, Mavididi, Edouard